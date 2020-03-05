Police provide latest on 'fight' in Halifax town centre

West Yorkshire Police have provided follow-up information to a fight yesterday afternoon in Halifax town centre.

At around 3.30pm officers arrested a man, on Crown Street, who was allegedly wielding a knife causing a hand injuries to another man, 29, according to police.

Following an investigation of the fight, and after assessing the evidence available, officers released the arrested party with no further action taken.

Although an initial report was received of a knife being involved in the incident there was no evidence to corroborate this.

The injured man received treatment from paramedics at the scene.