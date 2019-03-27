Police appeal for witnesses after woman assaulted on Halifax train from Manchester

Officers from the British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on board a train from Manchester Victoria to Halifax.

On March 9 at approximately 11.45pm, a man sat next to two women on the train and engaged them in conversation which became heated.

He assaulted one of them across the table, and they got up to sit elsewhere.

A man has been identified and is helping police with their enquiries, but officers are keen to trace three women he was speaking to before the altercation.

If this is you, or you witnessed what happened, please contact Britich Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 217 of 27/03/19.