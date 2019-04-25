Police appeal for missing 14-year-old girl from Huddersfield

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for a missing 14-year-old girl from Huddersfield.

Darcy Young, 14, was last seen at around 4pm on Wednesday April 24 at Orange Terrace in Huddersfield.

She is described as having long black hair with a weave, 5ft2in tall and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey hooded top and a grey coat with a fur hood.

She is known to visit Huddersfield town centre and McDonalds establishments and may have used the bus and rail network.

Anyone who sees Darcy is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1133 of 24 April.