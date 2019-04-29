Police appeal after large amount of climbing equipment, parachutes and power tools stolen in Todmorden

West Yorkshire Police are appealing after a large amount of specialist equipment was stolen from an address in Todmorden.

The force are asking "Anyone offered specialist climbing equipment, parachutes and other outdoor gear for sale in a deal that sounds ‘too good to be true’ to get in touch with police."

- > Rape victims told to hand over their mobiles to police or risk prosecutions against attackers not going ahead



The appeal comes after a large amount of valuable items were taken during a burglary at an address on Nutfield Street, Todmorden.

Police say the incident happened on a date and time unknown between Monday, April 8 and Wednesday, April 17.

All of the equipment, including some power tools, was taken from a store room inside the property.

DC Craig Pearson of Calderdale CID, said: “Given the amount of equipment taken we suspect the thief of thieves will have used a van to transport the goods and taken a long time to move them from the property.

“The items are also highly specialised so I would urge anyone with a particular interest in outdoor activities including climbing / mountaineering, mountain biking, caving, canyoning and parachuting to get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13190204590