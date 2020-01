A missing man from Queensbury may be in the Halifax area.

Melvyn Kaye, 62, has been missing since 11am ysterday.

He was last seen in Queensbury in Bradford.

He is described as a white male, 5ft7, dark hair, glasses.

Melvyn was last seen wearing a checked shirt, jeans, grey Superdry coat with orange lining & tan shoes.

Police believe he may be in Ripponden Sowerby Bridge area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with info ref 1387.