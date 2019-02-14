Man jailed for stealing over £200 of property from Marks and Spencers and other Calderdale cases

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates' Court.

Kristian Broughton (42) of Bramble Grove, Elland, discharged conditionally for two years, ordered to pay £50 compensation, £185 costs for assault.

Rebecca Maclean (32) of Bramble Grove, Elland, discharged conditionally for two years, ordered to pay £50 compensation for assault.

Norma Wendy Flower (76) of Bramley Lane, Halifax, given four points on her licence, ordered to pay £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding,

Caroline Petch (54) of Aysgarth Avenue, Halifax, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Anthony Hallsworth (61) of Wellfield Terrace, Todmorden, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay £660 fine, £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Steven Redfern (35) of Rayner Drive, Brighouse, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay £58 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Damien Mulheran (40) of Der Street, Todmorden, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay £58 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Sadaqat Hussain (37) of Pear Street, Halifax, given a community order, restraining order, £200 compensation, £285 victim surcharge, £170 costs for damaging a vehicle to the value of £500.

Sadaqat Hussain (37) of Pear Street, Halifax, given a community order for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them.

Raymond Burgess (35) of Haugh Shaw Road, Savile Park, Halifax, committed to prison for 10 days, ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge for stealing property to the value of £222 from Marks and Spencers in Halifax.

Ben Bowers (28) of George Street, West Vale, disqualified from driving for six months, given three points on his licence, £69 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding,

Jane Sutcliffe (59) Bath Street, Elland, given eight points on her licence, ordered to pay £173 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 fine, for failing to stop following an accident, failing to report and accident and driving without due care and attention.

Robert Thomas Williams (32) of Bacup Road, Todmorden, ordered to pay £330 fine for failing to attend Unpaid Work Requirement appointments.

David Richard Blondin (52) of Pollit Avenue, Sowerby Bridge, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay £192 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Neil Richard Gamble (52) of Upper Lane, Northowram, given three points on his licence, £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.