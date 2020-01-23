Man arrested after car ploughed into building during Halifax arson attack

West Yorkshire Police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of arson following an attack in Halifax.

The incident happened next to Bull Green Roundabout on Tuesday around 2.30am.

Arson attack on shop at Bull Green Roundabout during the early hours on Tuesday

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and police were called to a report of a fire after a silver Volvo had been reversed into the front of the building, before the vehicle was deliberately set on fire.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or witnessed any suspicious behaviour.

Witnesses can contact police on 101, quoting crime reference: 13200035693.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on: 0800 555 111.

Arson attack on shop on Bull Green