Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Mohammad Kabir (30) of Queens Road, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Rachael Kaney (50) of Moor End Road, Halifax, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £107 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Ibrar Mohammed (30) of Belmont Place, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Sean Robson (32) of Edward Street, Clifton, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Jordan Rowlands (24) of Haigh Street, Brighouse, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Safyan Shabir (19) of Park Place, Halifax, ordered to pay a £50 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without a test certificate.

Matthew Paul Doran (29) of Oak Hill Road, Brighouse, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Alan Howarth (60) of Scholey Road, Rastrick, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £150 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Christopher Holroyd (50) of Kershaw House, Luddenden Foot, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Ghazala Tabaffum (45) of Savile Park Road, Halifax of disqualified from driving for six months, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Mohammed Zulfikar Chaudhry (47) of Stanley Road, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Courtney Booth (22) of Mill Stream Drive, Halifax, ordered to pay a £405 fine, £50 compensation, £40 victim surcharge, £300 costs for assaulting an emergency worker acting in the exercise of policing functions.

Anthony Greenwood (40) of Haugh End Lane, Sowerby Bridge, disqualified from driving for 28 days, £184 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £300 costs for drink driving.

Ashley Baker (29) of Crag Lane, Mixenden, given eight points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.