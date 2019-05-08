Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Joanne Ashworth (36) of Savile Road, Halifax, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

John William Dean (37) of Hubberton, Sowerby Bridge, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £107 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Levi Dodds (29) of Mixenden Stones, Halifax, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Zulkifal Hussain (19) of Kismet Close, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £760 fine, £76 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

S Raal-Mannan RashedMohammed (24) of West View Avenue, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Zbigniew Podlewski (42) of Whirlaw Avenue, Todmorden, given eight points on their licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Hugo Benjamin Crowther (45) of Burnley Road, Todmorden, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Joshua Tiller (20) of Livingstone Street, Lee Mount, Halifax, given a community order, restraining order, ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault.

Mark Gledhill (35) of Southgate, Halifax, given three points on his licence, £65 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Rachael Fletcher (28) of Nursery Lane, Halifax given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £184 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Sirfraz Amued Din (43) of Grosvenor Terrace, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £95 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Lyndon Paul Haley (36) of Ovenden Way, Ovenden, given four points on his licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Amjad Hussain (31) of Harrow Street, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Ghaffer Khan (41) of Trinity Place, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.