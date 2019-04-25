Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Scott Smith (30) of Moorlands Road, Greetland, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a phone when driving.

Christian Marsden (45) of Walker Lane, Wadsworth, Hebden Bridge, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £384 fine, £38 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Heath Francis Mellor (49) of Albert Street, Elland, ordered to pay a £25 fine, £30 victim surcharge for failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Tammy Louise Monaghan (26) of Octagon Terrace, Halifax, discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault.

Connor David Dewhirst (23) of Plymouth Grove, Halifax, committed to prison for three months suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs for breaking a restraining order.

Sadaqat Hussain (37) of Pear Street, Halifax, ordered to pay a £180 fine, £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £80 costs for assaulting a a constable in the execution of his duty.

Alrashiki Abdullah (23) of Crown Street, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Mohammed Ali (45) of West Grove Terrace, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Hilda May Boland (56) of Chapel Street North, Ovenden, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Matthew Gaukroger (33) of Calre Road, Halifax, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Leon Sean Lowther (33) of Mixenden Road, Mixenden, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

James Murray (27) of Longfellow Court, Mytholmroyd, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Andrew Omahony (39) of Stafford Parade, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Tariq Shafat (54) of Thrum Hall Drive, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.