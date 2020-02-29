Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court.

Kallum Hussain (21) of Thrum Hall Drive, Pellon, ordered to pay a £40 fine for failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Andrew Savage (31) of Hopwood Lane, Halifax, ordered to pay a £40 fine for failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Holly Diana Broadbent (22) of Copley Mount, Halifax, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £66 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Joshua Arran Goodall (31) of Dyer Lane, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Geoffrey Green (67) of Aysgarth Crescent, Mount Tabor, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £150 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

William Jackson (19) of Daisy Hill Close, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Daniel Ledzinski (21) of Rawson Street North, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £60 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Manpreet Panesar (27) of Keighley Road, Illingworth, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £103 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Sally Robinson (37) of Leeds Road, Halifax, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £114 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Carl Peter Scully (34) of Red Acre Lane, Mytholmroyd, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Jack Moyers (29) of Smithy Carr Lane, Brighouse, disqualified from driving for 14 months, ordered to pay a £350 fine, £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

James David Horsfield (42) of Coach Road, Brighouse, given four points on his licence, ordered to pa a £110 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Daniel Parker (39) of Whitehill Drive, Halifax, ordered to pay a £40 fine for failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Shazad Hussain (40) of Baines Street, Halifax, disqualified from driving for three years, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drug driving.

Luke James Heeffernan (29) of Lyndhurst Grove Road, Brighouse, disqualified from driving for six months, given five points on his licence, ordered to pay a £109 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.