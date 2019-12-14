Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court:

Dwayne White (28) of Dodge Holme Gardens, Halifax, ordered to pay a £250 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault.

Stan Hayes (21) of Bell Hall Terrace, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 28 days, ordered to pay a £123 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a mobile phone when driving.

Liaqat Ali (47) of Thomas Street South, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance and failing to produce for examination the relevant certificate of insurance or security when required to do so.

David Fielden (31) of Maple Street, Todmorden, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a mobile phone when driving.

Ashley Connor (29) of Ovenden Wood Road, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Samuel Mark Marston (33) of Hawthorn Way, Illingworth, ordered to pay a £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving a motor vehicle without wearing a seat belt.

Paul Raymond Reilly (54) of Meadow Lane, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £75 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Jamie Brennan (30) of Burnsall Road, Rastrick, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Michael Highley (58) of Ditches, Walsden, given four points on his licence, ordered to pay a £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding,

Brandon Jones (22) of Dineley Avenue, Todmorden given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £770 fine, £77 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Finola Marie Chippendale (49) of Savile Park Road, Halifax, given a community order, restraining order, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault,

Azhar Hussain (43) of Rutland House, Elland, disqualified from driving for 16 months, ordered to pay an £80 fine, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge for drug driving.

Rehana Nowaz (42) of Hopwood Lane, Halifax, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.