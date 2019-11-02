Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court.

Ghazala Dar (63) of Queens Road, Halifax, given four points on her licence, ordered to pay an £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Barbara Ann Graham (45) of Miners Way, Halifax, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £230 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Mahmood Yassar (33) of Dunkirk Lane, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Anwar Ali (38) of Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Parshant Rander (34) of Beech Road, Sowerby Bridge, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Callum Andrew Lawson (26) of Sandhall Green, Halifax, ordered to pay a £100 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for possession of cannabis. Ordered to pay a £200 fine for resisting constables in the execution of their duty.

Nathan Gee (28) of Pellon New Road, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for having the incorrect tread pattern on a tyre and failing to produce a test certificate.

Mohammed Khan (41) of Gibraltar Road, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

David Francis Cartwright (73) of Radcliffe Lane, Luddenden Foot, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £70 fine, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Dane Chisholm (29) of Albion Street, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £70 fine, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Leah Elam (22) of Hedge Top Lane, Halifax, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Alison Jane Finch (54) of Stainland Road, Barkisland, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Darren Graham Prest (46) Birds Royd Lane, Brighouse, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.