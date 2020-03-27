Four charged after 'disturbing' Halifax video goes viral

Four men have been charged with affray after appearing at Bradford Magistrates Court yesterday.

The men were all involved in an incident on Hopwood Lane around 2,30pm on Tuesday, which saw a red Audi drive off with a male being dragged at speed hanging from the back door of the car.

A few minutes later, the same incident continued near the Gibraltar Road-Hopwood Lane junction with the red Audi turning around at the junction, where objects were thrown at the car by hoodlums wearing masks similar to those worn by the public as the UK battles the COVID-19 crisis.

On Twitter, West Yorkshire Police Sergeant Softley said: "Many of you will have seen the disturbing video circulating from Gibralter Road #HalifaxNPT yesterday viral all over #Facebook.

"No #SocialDistancing on display there boys, but now 4 now charged for Affray by CalderdaleCID and detained for Court."

Eyewitness Rashid Khan said: "I am seriously worried that if this type of behaviour continues, then sooner than later someone will end up losing their lives."

Hopwood Lane, Halifax

In court, the four men all gave 'no plea' and will next appear at Bradford Crown Court on April 23, but court staff said this date may change due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus crisis.

Since the incident police have ramped-up efforts to stop those, particularly youths, from breaking coronavirus lockdown rules.

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable John Robins QPM, said: "The coronavirus emergency is a major challenge for our health and social care services.

"To help the NHS and social care system in West Yorkshire manage the impact of coronavirus, and to save lives, new restrictions are being placed upon us all.

"The police have been granted new powers to enforce the new restrictions to help keep people safe and help slow the spread.

"Ultimately though, some people will choose not to comply, so I've had to tell my officers and staff to use these power where they need to - especially with people deliberately breaching the restrictions and putting other people's lives at risk.

"My officers and staff continue to work relentlessly 24 hours a day across West Yorkshire to reduce crime, protect the vulnerable and provide reassurance during this national time of crisis.

"Please play your part by abiding by the temporary restrictions."

