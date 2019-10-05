Fine for using a mobile phone when driving and other Calderdale court cases

These Calderdale cases were heard before Calderdale Magistrates Court:

Robert Dewhirst (31) of Francis Close, Halifax, given a community order, ordered to pay a £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs for breaking a restraining order.

Richard Bell (64) of Oldham Road, Ripponden, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £770 fine, £77 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class and using a motor vehicle without a test certificate.

Gregory Sladdin (28) of Woodside Terrace, Boothtown, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle constructed or adapted to carry no more than eight seated passengers in addition to the driver, when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the front nearside wheel of the vehicle were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm throughout a continuous band comprising the central three-quarters of the breadth of tread and round the entire outer circumference of the tyre.

Mark Brady (58) of Stoodley Lane, Todmorden, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Anna Taylor (39) of Byrom Street, Todmorden, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Gayle Appleyard (47) of Scout Road, Mytholmroyd, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Carolyn Joan Keegan (52) of Stoney Lane, Lightcliffe, given four points on her licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Thomas Wheater (18) of Oak Street, Elland, ordered to pay an £80 fine, £75 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £42 costs for assaulting an emergency worker.

Vicky Wheater (42) of Southgate, Elland, ordered to pay a £166 fine, £75 compensation, £34 victim surcharge, £84 costs for assaulting an emergency worker.

Silvie Samkova (34) of Royd Crescent, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a mobile phone when driving.

Luke Hather (26) disqualified from driving for six months, given eight points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class and using a motor vehicle without a test certificate.