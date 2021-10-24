Extra police in Hebden Bridge after flasher concerns

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police say there have been three reports of indecent exposure in the area since August.

Chief Inspector Gary Panther, of Calderdale Police, said: “We are aware of three reports of incidents of indecent exposure since August, and further incident where a man who is believed to have been committing an act of outraging public decency in his car on October 13.

“Two arrests were made in connection to the incident on October 13, and enquiries remain ongoing. I would encourage anyone who has witnessed anything suspicious or if anyone has any concerns to come forward and assist with the investigation.

“Following these incidents, we have deployed additional NPT patrols to the local area to provide reassurance and support for residents of the area who may have concerns.

“We will also be hosting a surgery next week in Hebden Bridge, where officers will be on hand to answer any questions or concerns you may have about these incidents, or any other issues that you may wish to discuss. Details of this will be available on our social media channels.

“At this time, we do not believe these incidents to be linked and we take a zero-tolerance approach to this type of behaviour and we ask anyone with information to contact Calderdale police on 101, or if you witness this type of incident, to please get in touch.

“We understand that incidents of this nature cause a lot of upset and distress to the community, but we are determined find those responsible."

As reported by the Courier, a march calling for the end of violence against women is taking place in Hebden Bridge following the flashing reports and the murder of Sarah Everard.