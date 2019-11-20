EXCLUSIVE: ‘I just want my Levi back’, says grieving Elland mum

A mother has spoke of her grief after the tragic loss of her eldest child who died earlier this month.

In an exclusive interview, Elland mum-of-five Clare Ogden, 44, said losing her eldest child Levi Ogden, 26, has left her feeling “angry” and in a constant state of “shock”.

Levi Ogden, 26, of Elland

Mum-of-two Levi died in the early hours of November 3 near Silver Street, in Halifax, after what police described as an “altercation” with a 26-year-old man.

Ms Ogden said: “The only way I could describe the situation is surreal.

“I’m so angry, but I also feel like I’m in constant shock.

Clare Ogden revealed Levi (pictured as a toddler) lost her dad Lee Comer, 26, in the 1990s to a drug overdose

“It’s hard to come to terms with and I can’t deal with everyone sending me messages.

“Levi wasn’t just my daughter, she was my best friend - she was my rock.

“It’s like I’m waiting for Levi to just walk in and force me to make her a cup of tea.

“I just want her back.”

Levi with her grandma Sylvia

Levi’s mum revealed her daughter’s dream of becoming a social worker after completing an NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care at Elland’s Brooksbank College.

“She’s always helped people, but after she got her qualifications she had children,” said Ms Ogden.

“We did speak about careers and she’d have made an amazing social worker.”

After Levi’s death, her two childen have been under the care of her aunty Joanne Odgen, 49.

A message of mourning on Silver Street after the death of Levi Ogden

“We will give them everything we can,” said Joanne Odgen.

“The Elland community have clubbed in to help our family which we’re so thankful for.”

Levi’s mum confirmed the last time she spoke to her daughter.

She said: “She dropped the kids off at my sister Joanne’s house and I got a message from her at around 10.30pm asking if I wanted to meet up with her in Yates.

“She was a homely girl and never a big drinker, and I regret not meeting her that night.

“Levi was a strong person who would stand her ground, and if you were in the wrong she’d tell you straight up and that’s why people loved her.”

A picture of Silver Street on November 4, the day after the incident occured

An event in Levi’s honour will be on November 29 starting 6pm onwards at Bankfield Social Club, in Huddersfield Road.

The family confirmed a funeral is being held off for the time being due to personal reasons.

Levi on Christmas Day with her brother Milo