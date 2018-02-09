Court briefs: Who's been up in court?

Here are the latest Calderdale cases to appear at Magistrates Court.

Helen Hadfield (47) of Warley Edge, Halifax, given 4 points on her license, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Joanne Hewson (50) of Mill Lane, Mixenden, given 3 points on her license, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Abdul Jangier (36) of Gibbet Street, Halifax, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for not wearing a seat belt.

Andrew McNally (45) of First Avenue, Halifax, given 3 points on his license, £140 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Svetozar Nikolic (32) of Albert View, Pellon, given 3 points on his license, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Shane Paterson (34) of Rawson Place, Sowerby, given 5 points on his license, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Steve Salmon (50) of Broadstone Street, Todmorden, given 3 points on his license, £70 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Samiara Butt (29) of Kingston Close, Halifax, community order, £85 victim surcharge for dishonestly failing to promptly notify a local authority of a change of circumstances which would affect entitlement to housing benefit.

Duncan Salsbury (23) of Halifax Road, Queensbury, community order, restraining order, £150 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault, community order for assault, community order for failing without reasonable cause to surrender at Bradford Magistrates’ Court.

Marc Roberts (29) of Athol Garden, Halifax, community order, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault, community order for criminal damage to the value of £200, community order for resisting a constable in the execution of his duty, community order for assaulting a police officer, £50 compensation.

Paul Stewart (41) of Middlefoot Terrace, Luddenden Foot, disqualified from driving for six months, given 6 points on his license, £770 fine, £77 victim surcharge, £85 costs, for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Jeffrey Stephen Kessler (60) of Long Causeway, Blackshaw Head, 3 points on his license, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Bohumil Loukota (43) of Gibbet Street, Halifax, given 8 points on his license, £150 fine, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving when not insured for that vehicle and driving a vehicle when not authorised.

Yung Black (40) of Aydonway, Halifax, given 3 points on her license, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Chloe Dawson (20) of Copley Grove, Halifax, given 3 points on her license, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Richard Anthony Dearden (46) of Rosebery Avenue, Halifax, given 3 points on his license, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.