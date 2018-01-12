Search

Court briefs: Community order for stealing Boots gift sets

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Akhlaq Azam (27) of Woodbine Terrace, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, £170 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs for driving without insurance.

Christopher Michael Stone (39) of Rosemary Close, Rastrick, community order, £75 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for stealing five gift sets to the value of £100 from Boots Brighouse; community order, £30 compensation for stealing steaks to the value of £30 from Fultons Food, Brighouse.

Thomas Anthony Byrne (48) of Church Close, Illingworth, conditional discharge for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs for being drunk and disorderly.

Paige Gibson (21) of Rugby Avenue, Ovenden, £70 fine for failing to comply with a curfew.

Hadia Akram (29) of King Cross Road, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, £770 fine, £77 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver, six points on her licence for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Waldemar Kappinski (52) of Oxford Lane, Siddal, disqualified from driving for six months, £770 fine, £77 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver, six points on her licence for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Ryan Stoker (30) of Glen Terrace, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 20 months, £358 fine, £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Patricia Anne Harvey (36) of Moorside Gardens, Ovenden, community order, restraining order, £100 compensation for criminal damage, community order for criminal damage.

Ashkan Ebrahimi (32) of Oak Lane, Halifax, £150 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £320 costs for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a police officer, two fines of £150 for sending messages that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Jeffrey Marshall (20) of Adelaide Street, Todmorden, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault.

Ionut Valentin Tarasan (30) of Union Street South, Halifax, three points on his license, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Trevor Daniel Cook (52) of Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge, given eight weeks suspended sentence, £250 compensation for assault.

Jack Lusher (21) of Lindley Moor Road, Ainley Top, conditional discharge, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs for criminal damage.

Stephen John Blakey (36) of Claremont Street, Sowerby Bridge, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £270 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Miles Michael Comer (26) of Mixenden Court, Mixenden, £80 fine, £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assaulting a police officer.