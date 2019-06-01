Conditional discharge for stealing pair of £130 trainers and other Calderdale court cases

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court.
Moazzam Fazlee (28) of Park Villas, Upper Bolton Brow, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £66 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Ashley Michael Fleming (31) of Rawson Place, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £700 fine, £70 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Ajaz Jubber (28) of Prospect Court, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Mohib Ullah Khan (37) of New Bond Street, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Nigel Andrew Lewis (42) of East Parade, Sowerby Bridge, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and for using a mobile phone when driving.

Dean Phiri (20) of Broad Lea, Elland, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Claire Marie Deakin (41) of Hare Court, Todmorden, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Miroslav Kesel (34) of Wilson Road, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding. Given five points on his licence, £440 fine for speeding.

Victoria Challenger (47) of Midgehold Road, Hebden Bridge, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Karen Jean Houghton (51) of Mytholm Bank, Hebden Bridge, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Christopher Green (52) of St Giles Road, Lightcliffe, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay £66 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding,

Jonathan Darren Gillie (34) of Athol Gardens, Halifax, discharged conditionally for nine months, ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge for stealing Nike Aire 95 Trainers, to the value of £130 from JD Sports, Halifax.

Terry David Honour (29) of Albert View, Halifax, ordered to pay a £54 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs for assault.