Conditional discharge for stealing a bottle of Ciroc Vodka from Halifax Asda and other court cases

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court
These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Michael Cumiskey (19) of Mixenden Road, Mixenden, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £39.99 compensation, £20 victim surcharge for stealing a bottle of Ciroc Vodka to the value of £39.99, belonging to Asda, Halifax.

Luke Murray (20) of Turnpike Street, Elland, given a restraining order, ordered to pay an £80 fine, £30 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for criminal damage.

Shoaib Saeed (23) of Williamson Street, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £45 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Joszeph Steven Szilagyi (48) of Huddersfield Road, Elland, discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs for criminal damage.

Safyan Shabir (19) of Park Place, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 14 days, ordered to pay a £46 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Molly Martin (25) of Church Close, Illingworth, disqualified from driving for 17 months, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Junaid Hassan Baig (25) of Clapton Avenue, Halifax, given a community order, restraining order, ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge, £150 costs for assault.

Quang Pham (32) of Southgate, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £276 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Hassan Bashir (28) of Gibraltar Road, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a mobile phone when driving.

Verity Tingle (36) of East View, Luddenden, disqualified from driving for six months, given eight points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Danny Flaherty (33) of Bradley View, Holywell Green, given five points on his licence, ordered to pay an £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Adam Tywonczuk (27) of Boothtown Road, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £330 fine, £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Amanda Jane Edmondson (45) of Poplar View, Lightcliffe, disqualified from driving for six months, given eight points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.