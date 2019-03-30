Community order for stealing a bum bag containing £200 cash and other court cases

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court
These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrate’s Court.

Joseph Easton (36) of Cumberland Close, Halifax, ordered to pay £64 compensation, £85 costs for stealing two bottles of gin to the value of £64 belonging to Keelham Hall Farm.

Gary Mark Liddell (48) of Ryecroft Lane, Halifax, given a restraining order, ordered to pay a £369 fine, £36 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing a person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated.

Nicola Manzoni (33) of Rhodes Street, Halifax, given a community order, ordered to pay £200 compensation for stealing a bum bag containing £200 cash and given a community order, ordered to pay £60 compensation for stealing meat from Aldi.

Naeem Nassir (61) of Kingston Court, Halifax, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for possession of a class A drug.

Amanda Jane Coulson (46) of Littlemoor Gardens, Illingworth, disqualified from driving for 22 months, ordered to pay a £270 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Roy Stout (63) of Park Close, Mount Tabor, given ten points on his licence, ordered to pay a £530 fine, £53 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Sanam Akhtar (29) of Rhodes Street, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 21 months, committed to prison for 12 weeks, ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge for driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence.

Lyndon Lee Fearnley (28) of West Bank, Illingworth, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

James Bunyan (41) of Ripley Street, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Andrew Liu (25) of Sunderland Street, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Tracy Michelle Manning (46) of Signal View, Halifax, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Karolina Patra (29) of Damson Place, Halifax, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay an £83 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Jean Paul (26) of Emscote Place, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.