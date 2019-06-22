Community order for stealing £67.50 worth of steaks from Brighouse Co-op and other court cases

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court.

Michael Mack (47) of Croft Rise, Wheatley, disqualified from driving for six months, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Anthony Mark Mitchell (33) of Brussels Court, Halifax, ordered to pay a £135 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for threats of criminal damage and for failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Bradford Magistrates’ Court.

Danny Lee Harris (24) of Carmel Road, Halifax, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £100 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for criminal damage.

Charlie Small (22) of Peardon Street, Siddal, given a community order, restraining order, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault. Give a community order for criminal damage.

Joshan Hussain (23) of Shibden Grange Drive, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Antony Sedgwick (22) of Tuel Lane, Sowerby Bridge, discharged conditionally for six months, given a restraining order, ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault.

Richard Paul Anthony Fris (43) of Sandholme Crescent, Hipperholme, given a restraining order, ordered to pay £120 fine, £300 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for criminal damage. Ordered to pay £150 compensation for criminal damage.

Kevin Joseph Webster (41) of Edward Close, Southowram, given a community order, ordered to pay £34 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £200 costs for stealing steaks to the value of £67.50 belonging to Co-op in Brighouse.

Mohammed Osman (30) of Highroad Well Lane, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drug driving and possession of a quantity of cannabis.

Daniel Conrad Archibald (51) of Burley Street, Elland, discharged conditionally for six months, ordered to pay £50 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs for stealing steaks of an unknown value belonging to Co-op in Hebden Bridge.

Andrew Varley (51) of North Street, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £178 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for two counts of speeding.

Melanie Aldred (45) of Darnes Avenue, Halifax, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.