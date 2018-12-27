Community order for stealing 11 packs of lamb and beef steaks from Tesco and other Calderdale court cases

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Martin Woodward (37) of Range Lane, Halifax, committed to prison for 12 weeks, £72 compensation for trespassing and stealing an Amazon tablet, sat nav and copper piping to the value of £190.

Joseph Easton (36) of Hadassah Street, Siddal, given a community order, £49.50 compensation for stealing 11 packs of lamb and beef steaks to the value of £67.47 from Tesco Express. Given a community order, £75 compensation for stealing packs of meat to the value of £150 from Morrisons.

Craig McClatchey (22) of Redcar Street, Halifax, given a community order, restraining order, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for breaking a restraining order.

Tammy Elizabeth Louise Bingham (43) of Sun Way, Southowram, given three points on her licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Ireneusz Konieczek (39) of Albert Road, Sowerby Bridge, given three points on his licence, £96 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Simon Jude O’Brien (43) of Elphaborough Close, Mytholmroyd, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without a test certificate.

Peter Pattison (59) of Royd Terrace, Kensington Road, Savile Park, given four points on his licence, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding and given three points on his licence, £220 fine for speeding.

Haroon Rashid (34) of Aydonway, Shelf, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Hawa Abdihamid Sharif (39) of Madni Close, Halifax, given three points on her licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Rachel Standish (45) of Finkle Street, Sowerby, given three points on her licence, £105 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Jean Thomson Taylor (89) of Rothwell Road, Halifax, given three points on her licence, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Dominic Robert Novakovic (23) of Bank Edge Gardens, Halifax, disqualified from driving for two years, given eight points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance, failing to stop when required to do so and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Brandon Lee Copperwaite (22) of Whinney Hill Park, Brighouse, disqualified from driving for six months, given eight points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.