Caught on camera - 13 people police urgently want to speak to in Calderdale

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
View more
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.