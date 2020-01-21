Arson investigation launched as car is ploughed into Halifax shop and set on fire

An arson investigation has been launched by West Yorkshire Police after a car was ploughed into a Halifax shop and set on fire.

The attack involved a silver Volvo which reversed into the front of the building, before the vehicle was deliberately set on fire around 2.30am today.

Two police officers cordoned off the scene on Tuesday morning

According to an eyewitness, the building, which had been sold by property firm Walker Singleton in December, was vacant at the time of the incident.

Detective Inspector Sam Lindsay, of Calderdale District CID, said: “This was a serious incident with the potential for people living in neighbouring properties to come to real harm.

"Thankfully no-one was injured due to the quick actions of the occupants of the flat above.

“This is being treated as a targeted attack, with the same property also being the subject of a previous arson attack last month.

Shop front after the arson attack

“We've extensive enquiries ongoing to identify those responsible.

"As part of this, we would ask anyone who was in the vicinity who has seen or heard anything suspicious or anyone with any other information that could assist our ongoing investigation to please contact Calderdale CID.”

Police also said there is no threat to the wider community.

A spokeswoman from the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "The fire happened on the ground floor only.

Bull Green Roundabout arson attack

"Three crew attended the incident from Halifax, Illingworth, and Odsal, with the last crew leaving around 5am."

Information can be passed to CID via 101 Live Chat at http://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference: 131200035693.