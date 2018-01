Coroners are appealing for information as they continue efforts to trace the relatives of a Hebden Bridge woman who died recently.

Kathleen Wright was 81 when she died at Leeds General Infirmary on January 17.

West Yorkshire Police said today that Ms Wright lived in Hebden Bridge and is thought to have links to the Preston area.

Anyone with any information about her relatives is asked to contact Coroners Officer Robert Wright on 01924 292301.