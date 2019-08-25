Change of use to children’s indoor play gym in Elland and other planning applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Two storey side and rear extension, two storey front extension, new cross over and drive: 2 Airedale Drive, Shelf.

First floor extension: 20 New Street, Stainland.

Demolition of conservatory to facilitate side and rear two storey extension: 89 Dudwell Lane, Halifax.

Change of use form office (B1) to physiotherapist consulting rooms D1 (regularisation) (Listed Building Consent): Office Suite D32 D Mill, Dean Clough, Halifax.

Change of use from warehouse to a children’s indoor play gym with a cafe (D2): Kelland Precision Tooling Limited, Quebec Street, Elland.

Change of use of a commercial building (B1) to residential accommodation (C3): 21 Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge.

Demoilition of buildings to facilitate construction of 14 houses with access off St Giles Road (Outline): Spring Lodge Stone Services, St Giles Road, Lightcliffe.

Balcony to rear: Poppyfields House, 29 Slack Top, Smithwell Lane, Heptonstall.

DECIDED

Conversion of part of ground floor of former bank (A2 financial services) to create a one bed apartment (C3 dwelling house): 235-237 King Cross Road, Halifax.

Conversion of attached barn to additional living accommodation (Listed Building Consent): Lower Bottomley Farm, Bottomley Lane, Barkisland.

Renovations and alterations to farmhouse, barn and former cottages. Installation of air source heat pump and replacement rooflights. (Listed Building Consent): Broadstone Fold Lane,

Colden, Hebden Bridge.

Demolition of rear section of former theatre and construction of 37 space extension to existing surface level carpark. Conversion of remaining front section into three flats with ground floor cafe/restaurant (A3): The Theatre 1A Wards End, Halifax.

Variation of condition 25 on application 13/01354/FUL (as added by 13/01354/NMA) revised layout to improve access width between buildings - drawing number 0806/06: Land at Ashday Works Business Park, Elland Road, Brighouse.