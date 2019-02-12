Chance to watch Love Actually live in concert with a full orchestra

Seasonal romcom Love Actually will tour the UK this winter with a full orchestra performing its soundtrack live to picture, in what is becoming an annual highlight of the holiday calendar for many across the country.

The tour will begin in Exeter in November, but Yorkshire film-goers will be able to see the movie at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester on November 27 or Philharmonic Hall in Liverpool on November 24.

Directed by Richard Curtis and originally released in cinemas in 2003, Love Actually tells ten separate yet interweaving stories of love around Christmas time.

The film features an all-star ensemble cast, including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman, and many more.

A full, live orchestra will perform Craig Armstrong’s evocative score at these shows, with the film being projected onto a huge screen. Armstrong is one of the UK’s most recognised film composers, with his work being awarded a BAFTA for his Achievement in Film Music.

Tickets officially go on sale on February 15 but there is a pre-sale on Valentine's Day (February 14).

For more information visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk