Calderdale supermarkets show support for this year's Rotary Club Shoebox Appeal

The Shoebox Appeal is now in full swing and supermarkets across the borough have been getting involved.

Rotarian Bryan Harkness, coordinator of the shoebox appeal, said: “We must not forget the sterling work supermarkets in Calderdale do all year round in supporting their local communities.

"Right now they are fully behind our Christmas campaign advertising the availability of flat-pack boxes to be picked up from the various customer services and allowing us in-store facilities to encourage shoppers to participate, if they wish.”

Shoppers at Tesco King Cross showed their support for the campaign recently as the Rotary Club visited the store to collect items.

Shoppers placed over 800 items in “Shoebox badged trolleys” including a mixture of dried and tinned food as well as toiletries.

Tracy Smith, King Cross store Community Champion, said: “It never ceases to amaze me how hard our local Rotary clubs work to make Christmas special for the disadvantaged families in our community, and we are delighted at the generosity of our Tesco customers and colleagues who have already supported the Shoebox Appeal with their kind donations this year.”

Rotary has arranged three more days in local stores. Morrisons Elland on Wednesday, 14 November ; Friday, November 30 at Morrisons Keighley Road; and Sainsbury’s Halifax on Wednesday, December 5.

Flat-pack boxes can still be picked up at the above supermarkets as well as Tesco Brighouse and The Cook Shop at Harveys.

