Calderdale Slimming World Consultants are worth their weight in gold, says TV host

As Slimming World enters its 50th year, consultants from Calderdale celebrated half a century of success for the organisation by meeting TV personality and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on hit show The X Factor, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Margaret opened her first Slimming World group in 1969 and over the last 50 years the business has grown to become the UK’s leading group-based weight-management organisation, today supporting nearly one million slimmers.

The team, who run Slimming World groups across Calderdale, were delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Rylan.

Laura Pollard, who runs at class in Halifax, said: “I couldn’t be more proud of our members. Not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will stay with them for life.

“Watching people change before my eyes and start being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

"Every week I feel privileged to play even a small part in people’s achievements and to celebrate with them, so I felt especially honoured to represent our Slimming World groups at the Slimming World Awards. Rylan was blown away by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

May Wiseman, who runs a group in Brighouse and a group in Rastrick, added: “We’ve launched our Slim for Life plan to give even more support to our target members, and won awards for both our magazine and food range.”

Rylan, who is now a seasoned presenter, said he was thrilled to meet the consultants at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He said: “I met so many people who had lost incredible amounts of weight and made a huge difference to their lives."

