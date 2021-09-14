Calderdale rescue team help walker who tumbled down steep bank near reservoir
Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team were called after a woman fell down a steep bank while out walking near Walsden.
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 8:05 am
Updated
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 8:08 am
The rescuers were alerted by paramedics at 12.11pm on Wednesday to help the woman near Gorpley Reservoir.
She was placed into an immobilising vacuum mattress, onto a wheeled stretcher and carried out of the woods along a narrow path to a waiting ambulance.
The team thanked a Yorkshire Water worker who helped them access the area.