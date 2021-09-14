Calderdale rescue team help walker who tumbled down steep bank near reservoir

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team were called after a woman fell down a steep bank while out walking near Walsden.

By sarah fitton
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 8:05 am
Updated Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 8:08 am
Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team carried the woman to a waiting ambulance.

The rescuers were alerted by paramedics at 12.11pm on Wednesday to help the woman near Gorpley Reservoir.

She was placed into an immobilising vacuum mattress, onto a wheeled stretcher and carried out of the woods along a narrow path to a waiting ambulance.

The team thanked a Yorkshire Water worker who helped them access the area.