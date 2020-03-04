Calderdale pupils march despite snow in second strike of 2020

Like thousands of young people who turned out to see Greta Thunberg in Bristol last week, young people in Calderdale continue to push for more urgent and radical action on climate change.

To keep up the pressure they went on strike from school last Friday morning – marching despite the snow.

This month they doubled the numbers of children striking, with 30 attending, and the Hebden Royd Mayor and her Deputy also went to the strike to start a dialogue with the young people about what more can be done locally to address climate change.

Many of the young people taking part in the strike had been personally affected by the recent floods and they worry that more extreme weather is a sign that weather systems are being made more unstable by a warming planet.

Ruby Noszkay aged 13 said: “My Mum was just one of many volunteers who worked tirelessly to protect our homes from the raging waters of another flood. So, I would like to say a ginormous thank you to every-one who helped.

"Floods like this will only become more frequent as the climate crises worsens. I implore you to think about what you can do to become greener.”

The young climate activists took jam jars of flowers to businesses affected by the floods.

Isla Lay aged 13 said: “We helped with the clean-up and we want to show we care. Climate change is fuelled by greed. Our future can only be saved by kindness.”

