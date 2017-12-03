Calderdale Council offers chance to buy gift with a difference

Calderdale Council is inviting the community to consider a slightly different gift for loved ones this Christmas with their ‘buy a park tree scheme’.

The scheme started in late summer 2017 and gives individuals, groups or businesses the chance to sponsor a tree of their choice.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities, Coun Susan Press, said: “Our well loved trees are really important for the environment and are at the heart of our many parks and green spaces. The Council’s ‘buy a park a tree’ scheme has been really popular and many new trees have already been planted around the borough.

“With the generous help of sponsors, alongside our own planting schemes, we can continue to ensure that there are plentiful trees for future generations to enjoy.”

Each tree costs £100, which includes planting and securing the tree. A certificate will be issued to each sponsor to keep as a record of their generous help.

Friends groups, businesses and members of the public are being asked to support the tree donation scheme by going to www.calderdale.gov.uk and entering ‘buy a park a tree’ into the search box. This page also has all the details of how to place an order and a list of trees to choose from. You can also contact the parks office on 01422 284436.