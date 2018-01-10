Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team diverted to Stoodley Pike rescue at Todmorden

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team were called out to an incident at Oxenhope last Sunday, January 7, but were diverted to a case closer to home.

At 11.25am the team received its first callout request of the day from Yorkshire Ambulance Service to assist with an injured male mountain biker who had fallen from his ride in the Oxenhope area.

Very shortly after the full team call out had started, the team received news that the ambulance crew with assistance from some very kind members of the public had helped the injured rider to the ambulance.

The team were promptly stood down but at 11.50am received a second request for assistance from Yorkshire Ambulance Service and West Yorkshire Police to locate a female walker near Stoodley Pike who had slipped on black ice sustaining a very painful ankle injury.

Twenty team members were available to respond and immediately made their way to the location.

Once on-scene team members treated the casualty for an isolated ankle injury, providing pain relief and splinting.

Once the casualty was more comfortable, she was packaged and transferred by stretcher to a road ambulance for onward journey to hospital.