Calder Valley MP to hold Pensioners’ Advice and Information Fair in Mytholmroyd

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker is holding a Pensioners’ Advice and Information Fair to provide information on facilities available in Calderdale.

The event is taking place on Friday (February 22) from 10am to 2pm at Mytholmroyd Community Centre, off Caldene Avenue, Mytholmroyd.

The event is free to attend and aims to provide residents who are retired, or heading to retirement, with information about the facilities available to them in Calderdale.

Mr Whittaker said: "I held a Pensioners’ Fair in Brighouse before Christmas which was very successful.

"Over 800 people came along to the Brighouse Fair and I am hoping for a great attendance at the Mytholmroyd event too.

"The fair provides advice and support to people of retirement age in terms of what support and assistance is available in our local area.

"It also gives local groups and societies an opportunity to showcase what they do and attract new members. I will also be available all day to speak to people about local and national issues."

Anyone who is retired, knows someone heading to retirement or wants to know more about what’s available in the local area can visit the event.

Over 50 exhibitors are confirmed for the day including, Age UK, Citizen Advice Bureau, MS Society, WY Police, Calderdale Council, the Environment Agency,as well as a number of local groups and societies. Tea, Coffee and Biscuits will be provided.