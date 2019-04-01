These salons have been nominated for our Salon of the Year competition - here's how to vote

This is your chance to vote for your favourite salon in your area as we launch our Salon of the Year competition. Are they a a cut above the rest? If so they need your vote!
The entries have been received, and we can now reveall the shortlist. We are now asking our readers to vote and the salon with the most votes will be crowned salon of the Year 2019.
To choose your favourite salon, pick up a Courier on Friday (April 5), fill in the voting coupon and return it to the address provided. The coupon will also appear in the Courier on Friday, April 12.
The deadline for receipt of votes is Friday, April 19
Here are the nominated salons to choose from:
1. Anna's Beauty, 18c Lydgate, Northowram
2. Anthony James Salon, 8 Central Street, Halifax
3. B Beauty Lounge, 29 & 30 Denholme Gate Road, Halifax
4. B'Hair, Piece Mill, 25-27 Horton Street, Halifax
5. Christy's Beauty, 46 Cote Hill, Halifax
6. Creative Beauty, 1 Kiln Croft, Stainland
7. Darfin Hair & Beauty, 213 Rochdale Road, Halifax
8. Eden Hair Spa, 2 Briggate, Elland
9. Ed's Hairdressing & Barbering, 4 Rawson Street, Halifax
10. Elixir Beauty, 1 Central Street, Halifax
11. Evans Hair & Beauty, 41 Wakefield Road, Halifax
12. Frankies Hair & Beauty, 238 Kings Cross Road, Halifax
13. Frantasia Salon, 24 Union Street, Halifax
14. Hairworks,127 Saville Park Road, Halifax
15. Harringtons Hairdressing, 6 Silver Street, Halifax
16. Healthy Beauty Bar, 112 Queen's Road, Halifax
17. Jay Byrne salon, 363 Skircoat Green Road, Halifax
18. KLM Hair at 43, 43 Wharfe Street, Sowerby Bridge
19. Lorna Stewart Hair, 7 St Pauls Building, Langdale Street, Elland
20. LouRae Beauty, 3 Sod House Green, Halifax
21. Michelle Collins, 2 Church Street, Elland
22. NTM Hair & Beauty Salon, 8 Waterhouse Street, Halifax
23. Organic Air, 159 King Cross Road, Halifax
24. Pin Up Hair & Beauty, 107 Keighly Road, Halifax
25. Radiance Beauty, 7 Westgate, Halifax
26. Rubys, 38 Bull Green, Halifax
27. SAKS Beauty, 2 Albion Street, Halifax
28. Salon 117, 117 Boothtown Road, Halifax
29. Sarah Prestley, 33 Towngate, Northowram
30. The Beauty Specialists, 4F Mill, The Courtyard, Halifax
31. The Beauty Lounge, 68 Commercial Street, Halifax
32. The Hair Boutique, 105 Haley Hill, Boothtown
33. The Hairloom Salon, 328 Dean Clough, Halifax
34. Therapy Skincare, 18 Rawson Street, Halifax
35. True Hair and Beauty Ltd, 25 Square Bank, Halifax
36. VIP Beauty, 26A Westgate, Halifax
37. Visage Beauty, 277 Queen's Road, Halifax
38. William Priestlry Salon, 1 - 9 Silver Street, Halifax
39. Xanadu, 69 Southgate, Elland