Morrisons to introduce paper wrapping on flower bouquets in effort to cut plastic use

Morrisons is scrapping the use of plastic wrapping from its flower bouquets in favour of paper, as part of its ongoing plastic reduction campaign.

The move will prevent 18.5 million plastic wraps from being used each year, saving as much as 925 tonnes of plastic.

The new paper wrapping replacement is called 'hydro paper' and has wax mixed into it making it waterproof

Reducing plastic use

The changeover, which will be complete in 2019, will bring back the traditional paper wrap for bouquets and will protect the stems just as well as plastic until the flowers can be placed in a vase.

The new paper wrapping replacement is called 'hydro paper' and has wax mixed into it making it waterproof, and is also 100% recyclable.

Standard Morrisons bouquets will be the first to switch to the new paper wrap in September, with single flower bunches and Morrisons The Best following in early 2019.

Commenting on the new initiative, Drew Kirk, Category Director Produce and Horticulture, said: “Customers are telling us they’d like us to reduce the amount of unnecessary plastic packaging we use.

"The new paper wrap does exactly the same job as plastic and looks just as good.

"More importantly though, it keeps a large amount of plastic out of the environment.”

Inspired initiatives

The introduction of paper wrapping is just one of a number of measures recently put in place by the supermarket, which is keen to reduce the use of plastic across its stores.

Other plastic cutting initatives by Morrisons include:

- Enabling customers to bring their own containers to Morrisons Butchers and Fishmongers counters

- Moving all loose fruit and veg to be sold in paper rather than plastic bags

- Removing plastic sleeves from cucumbers