Morrisons brings back its £10 meat pack which can feed a family of four for a FORTNIGHT

Yorkshire-based supermarket giant Morrisons is selling a £10 meat bundle that could feed a whole family for two weeks!

The supermarket released the same offer last year and it flew off the shelves.

The 10 meat pack is on offer until the weekend

The huge 2.13kg meat pack is hand-prepared by Morrisons’ butchers at its Market Street counters and will include British pork loin, eight pork sausages, diced beef and steak mince.

The 100% British pack will be available across all Morrisons stores this week as the retailer marks National Butcher's Week.

Matthew Slater, Morrisons meat buyer said: “Customers have told us it’s important that we make British meat affordable.

"We’re pleased to be able to offer a pack which can be used to make a whole host of meals for a family, including bolognese, roast pork, bangers & mash and casseroles.”

The products included in the British Meat Pack are:

• 8 The Best Pork Sausages

• British Pork Loin Joint, 800g

• Diced Beef, 450g

• Butcher’s Steak Mince, 420g

The deal is running all this week until Sunday, March 17.