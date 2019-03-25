Google is coming to Todmorden to offer training for businesses in the Calder Valley

Google has been invited by the Upper Calder Valley Renaissance (UCVR ) to bring its Google Digital Garage to Todmorden.

The event will be hosted by local business network TodConnect at the Town Hall on Thursday, 4 April starting at 5.30pm.

The session led by Google’s experts offers local businesses free advice and coaching on their digital skills to help them to understand the benefits and advantages of improving their online marketing.

Two workshops will be available, Writing for Social Media and Social Media Strategy.

The Google Digital Garage is one of Google’s flagship investment programmes in the UK, where anyone can come and learn free digital skills.

Stephen Curry, Chair, UCVR said: “Working with Google to provide expert digital skills training is a vital part of supporting Calder Valley businesses in towns still affected by the ongoing economic impact of the 2015 floods.

“We have already seen the positive impacts in Mytholmroyd and Brighouse so it’s very exciting to bring this opportunity to Todmorden.”

Businesses in the Calder Valley who have previously taken part have already reaped the benefits.

Susan Slater, owner, Headquarters salon, Mytholmroyd who attended the digital marketing session in Mytholmroyd said: "I was a bit of a digital dinosaur myself, but I found the Google Garage social media training easy to understand, the presentation was really good and I think I’ll find it very useful."

This was echoed by Geoff Matthews, Director, Cansquared, Hebden Bridge who has also benefited from Google Garage.

Geoff said: "I’d urge any local businesses who haven’t been to one of these digital training sessions yet to just go. The danger to any business of not keeping up to date with the digital world is being left behind and these are free opportunities to make sure that doesn’t happen to your business."

The event will start with a free buffet at 5.30pm to enable business owners to come straight from work.

Places are free and tickets can be booked by visiting www.ucvr.org.uk.

