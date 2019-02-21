Calderdale motor claims company's expansion set to create new jobs

The expansion of motor claims company in Calderdale is set to create jobs across the borough and the region.

Total Claims Solutions, based a Dean Hey Business Park, near Mytholmroyd, has recently entered into a partnership with UNU Group, the team behind a new free legal helpline, and hope to focus on making the claims process easier for the Scottish consumer in particular.

Read: Calderdale residents warned to be alert of Council Tax scam - here's what to watch out for

Run by a group of industry experts who were born and raised in Yorkshire, the company is keen to recruit local people.

The expansion comes as the Scottish claims management market prepares itself for the introduction of regulations for the first time, when the FCA reforms take effect from April 1.

Director Mick Conway said: “This is a really exciting time for Total Claims Solutions. Our business is all about offering a single point of contact for anyone with a motor claim, as we know being involved in a road traffic accident can be stressful enough!

“Having lived in West Yorkshire all of our lives, we are pleased to be able to give something back to this great community.”

Read: Huge turnaround at Halifax school rated inadequate by Ofsted

News of Total Claims Solutions’ recruitment drive is particularly welcome following recent statistics released by the ONS (Office for National Statistics), which revealed that Yorkshire and the Humber has the third highest unemployment level in the UK.

For more information and career opportunities, visit www.totalclaimssolutions.com.