8 dream jobs currently up for grabs in Yorkshire

Trampoline Coach, Oxygen Freejumping

Jump into your dream role at Oxygen Freejumping, where you'll have the fun and rewarding task of coaching the progressive and recreational trampoline programme.

Applicants must have a UKCC Level 1 British Gymnastics trampoline coach qualification to apply, and plenty of energy and enthusiasm for both sport and teaching.

Apply here: northyorkshiresport.co.uk

Animator, Rockstar Games

Don't miss your chance to work for one of the biggest names in video gaming, with this exciting Animator role.

You'll work in a creative environment to help create impressive animations and assist with the design of the game mechanics, allowing you to show off both technical excellence and artistic flair.

Good problem-solving skills are required for the role, along with a minimum of five years animating video games.

Apply here: rockstargames.com

Bobbi Brown Retail Artist, Estée Lauder

As a skilled make-up artists, you will be tasked with combining your creative and technical expertise to provide a personalised in-store experience for customers.

The role offers plenty of opportunity for career progression and the chance to work for a prestigious beauty brand.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk

Head Gardener, English Country Gardeners

Based on a beautiful private family estate near Skipton, this live-in role comes with a three bedroom cottage and involves working in among terraced and walled gardens, with lawns, mixed borders, roses, a kitchen garden and hedges.

The ideal candidate must have a good working horticultural knowledge and a passion for working outdoors.

Apply here: horticulturejobs.co.uk

Bridal Consultant, Scarlet Poppy

Help future brides to find their fairytale dress in this consultant role at Pudsey's bridal boutique, where you will assist with the shopping experience, sales and fittings.

A passion for fashion is a must, along with at least one year's sale experience.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk

Chef, Wagamama

If you feel right at home in the kitchen this could be the ideal role for you, offering the chance to create an range of tasty dishes up to Wagamama's high standards and work as part of a successful team.

Perks include a free meal on every shift, staff parties and plenty of opportunity for career development.

Apply here: caterer.com

Android Developer, Sky

Fancy working as part of Europe's leading entertainment company?

As a Sky Android Developer, you will be tasked with designing and implementing new features for the Anrdoid platform and use your technical expertise to develop new software.

The role promises to be highly varied and the dynamic working environment is sure to spark creativity.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk

Wedding, Function and Events Coordinator, The Norfolk Arms

Ideally suited to those who are highly-organised, enjoy planning and working as part of a team, this job is all about delivering excellent events and service.

Full training will be provided and the successful candidate can look forward to a varied work, with generous holiday allowance and 50 per cent off meals while on duty.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk