Blue plaques mark historic Nutclough Mill in Hebden Bridge

Two blue plaques have been unveiled at Nutclough Mill in Hebden Bridge to mark its history as one of the most successful co-operatives

One of the plaques was put on Nutclough Mill itself and the other was place on the house opposite where Joseph Greenwood of Mytholmroyd, the Millmanager, lived.

The plaques were unveiled by Coun Dr Carol Stow, Mayor of Hebden Royd, and Alan Greenwood, a relative of Joseph.

The original Nutclough Mill building was built in the late 1700s.

In 1873 Nutclough Mill was purchased by the growing Hebden Bridge Fustian Manufacturing Society. This was a producers’ cooperative, with each worker having an ownership stake in the business and the mill.

The mill premises were extended twice in the 1880s and 1890s into the much larger mill which stands today.

The money to extend the mill was provided through local gentlemen investors who supported the workers’ right to ownership and control of their livelihood.

In the glory days of the Industrial Revolution, Nutclough Mill played a big part in the vibrant manufacturing economy of the area.

But by the middle of the 20th century the textile manufacturing industry was dying out, with mills closing in all the towns in the Calder Valley including Hebden Bridge.

By the mid-1960s almost all the textile industry in the Calder Valley had gone.

Nutclough Mill was in fact one of the last mills in Hebden Bridge to close: textile manufacturing stopped for good in 1966 or 1967.

The mill now employs around 130 people.

