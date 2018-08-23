Bank holiday weekend weather: What to expect in Yorkshire as thunder and heavy rain set to hit

This weekend will be the last bank holiday of the year, but will it take the usual course of bleak and dreary weather, or will August end with sunshine and blue skies?

Unfortunately, temperatures across the country will take a dip as a cold front brings fresher air in from the Atlantic.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Martin Young, said, “The cooler conditions will continue through the weekend and for some it’ll certainly feel quite different to what we’ve been used to this summer.

“The mornings especially will be quite chilly with temperatures locally in single figures and some of us in rural areas may even have a touch of frost overnight.”

Here’s the weather forecast over the bank holiday weekend.

Friday, August 24

Hail and thunder is also expected in various parts of the region on Friday

Highs of: 17C

Lows of: 9C

Yorkshire is forecast to be breezy throughout the day, with some sunshine and frequent heavy showers, most of these occurring during the afternoon. However, local hail and thunder is also expected in various parts of the region on Friday.

Maximum temperature will be around 17C and rain will begin to ease off towards late evening. It will then become drier overnight.

Saturday, August 25

Highs of: 17C

Lows of: 10C

Yorkshire will be drier on Saturday, with sunshine, isolated showers and a light breeze, mainly south of the region.

Maximum temperature will be around 17C, with the temperature beginning to slowly dip at 22:00.

Sunday, August 26

Highs of: 15C

Lows of: 12C

Rain is then expected to arrive on Sunday, with it then becoming a drier, brighter day. The maximum temperature will be around 15C, with it then beginning to dip at 22:00.

Monday is then set to see a few showers, with peak temperatures of around 19C.