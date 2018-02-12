Ambulance teeters on the brink of sheer drop in icy road slip drama - pictures

This ambulance is the vehicle which collided with a wall in the wintry conditions on Sunday evening, closing Walker Lane, which links Hebden Bridge and Old Town.
The vehicle, left hanging over a sheer drop, was awaiting rescue today, and the pictures, used by permission, were taken by Chris Gaunt.
Having gone through the wall and over the edge towards the steep drop, a daylight operation using specialist equipment will be necessary to safely extract the vehicle before the road can be re-opened, police said earlier today.