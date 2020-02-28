Acts and guests announced for Calderdale's Flood Aid 2

The latest performers and guests have been announced for Flood Aid 2.

The string of celebrities will be attending the event, at the Victoria Theatre, on March 29, after Calderdale was again hit by raging storms and severe flooding after Storm Ciara swept across the region early this month.

Sporting soprano Lizzie Jones, 35, of Halifax, is to be awarded the MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to Rugby League and charity, after founding the Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund - set up in 2015 following the untimely death of her husband.

It was the third major flood to hit the region after 2012 and the infamous 2015 Boxing Day floods, which devastated businesses and homeowners in towns and villages including Brighouse, Elland, Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, and Todmorden.

Flood Aid spokesman, Piers Mettrick said: "Flood Aid was put together in the space of 10 days for the people of Calder Valley and beyond.

"People came together to sing, dance, tell jokes and have a very entertaining evening at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax.

"The event successfully raised £60,000 which went straight to the Community Flood appeal.

"Our aim is to beat the £60k we raised last time.

"Fast forward to February 9 and once again the Calder Valley became a raging torrent of water, this time seeing flooding in places that had never witnessed of this extent before."

In a bid to help get the lives of those affected back on track, Mr Mettrick and fellow organiser Adrian Mitchell, as well as other locals, have swung into action again and instigated plans for Flood Aid 2.

The event will be held at the Victoria Theatre - donated by Calderdale Council and the staff will work voluntarily on the night, all in an effort to once again shore up the funds to support those affected in the Calder Valley.

Calderdale graphic design company Merlin Design Bureau Ltd has created a new imagery and have already secured free program and poster printing for the event, and Zul Hussain MBE will cater for all the performers backstage.

The evenings proceedings will have a diverse array of entertainment from a Mytholmroyd amateur dramatics group - left homeless after the damage to their community centre, through to a Take That tribute Back for Good and singers songwriters and stars of TV.

With the addition to the line up Calderdale group Eevah led by lead singer Nicole Hope-Smith, and Halifax-born Richard McNamara from the hit band Embrace will also be performing.

The evening will be accompanied with an auction containing some fabulous one-off items, donated by artists and Halifax businesses.

Mr Mettrick said there will two headline guests which will be announced nearer the time.

Confirmed artists as of 26/02/20 are as follows:

Eevah, Chris Chittell aka Eric Pollard (Emmerdale), Dominic Brunt aka Paddy (Emmerdale), Neil Hurst (Michael Mcintyre's Big show and many more), Lizzie Jones MBE, Calum Butterworth finalist in ITV's The Voice 2019, Ash Stephenson of BBC’s All Together Now Series 1 & 2, Tony Lewis as Robbie Williams, Kieran as Ed Sheeran, 3 Valleys Gospel Choir, Mytholmroyd St. Michael's Amateurs, The Orange Box Choir and Back for Good one of the UK’s top Take That tributes, with more to be announced.

The event will be hosted by Christa Ackroyd and surprise hosts.

For all enquiries please contact Piers Mettrick on 07950 329216 or Adrian Mitchell on 07950 950562.