A wide-ranging role for Calderdale’s community safety wardens

During the party season Calderdale Council’s community safety wardens were out helping keep communities safe.

An increased number of wardens patrolled the streets 24/7, ready to tackle tasks including issuing fines for offences like dog fouling and littering, tackling fly-tipping and noise nuisance, supporting the council’s licensing team, tackling community road safety issues, dealing with anti-social behaviour, challenging highway offences like fly-posting, rights of way and over-hanging vegetation, monitoring council CCTV and stewarding events.