A Royal visit for Calderdale as Charles and Camilla arrive in Halifax next Friday

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit Halifax next week.

On Friday, February 16, Charles and Camilla be in the town as part of a Yorkshire tour.

The Royal couple will visit the historic Halifax Piece Hall following its multi-million pound project which transformed the former Georfian cloth hall into a world class cultural and heritage destination.

The Prince and the Duchess will mark the occasion by ringing the original trading bell and unveiling a new commemorative plaque. The Prince will also visit nearby Square Chapel Arts Centre and Dean Clough.

Local people are encouraged to welcome The Prince and The Duchess at The Piece Hall in time for their arrival in the piazza on Friday morning when Their Royal Highnesses will be given a short tour of Grade I listed Georgian former cloth hall and introduced to owners of the businesses now trading there.

The award winning Black Dyke Brass Band will entertain the crowds with a rousing musical performance. The Piece Hall Trust would like to encourage anybody wishing to attend to arrive in plenty of time as additional security checks will be in place.

Roger Marsh OBE, Chair of The Piece Hall Trust, commented: “We very much look forward to welcoming Their Royal Highnesses to The Piece Hall and showing them the fantastic transformation that has taken place here since His Royal Highness last visited in the 1990s and sharing our exciting future plans.

“We know that His Royal Highness has a keen interest in architecture and believe he will be impressed with the sensitive restoration that already has received two national awards.

“This visit from Their Royal Highnesses will set the seal on the Trust’s vision to create a world-class heritage destination that hosts spectacular events, acting as a catalyst for regeneration across the whole Northern Powerhouse region.”

The Price’s intinerary will take him to another major restoration project when they visit businesses and staff at Dean Clough Mills, Halifax. The former Crossley Carpets site has been restored and returned to use with a range of businesses over three decades and is once again a thriving hive of activity.

The Duchess will travel to Emily Bronte bicentenary celebrations at Haworth’s Bronte Parsonage and will meet volunteers on the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, marking its 50th anniversary.

After leaving Calderdale, the Prince will attend engagements in South Yorkshire.