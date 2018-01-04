A new ministry for Alistair as his family move to Halifax

A church congregation welcomes a new Minister and his family at an induction service this weekend.

Alistair Pugh takes over from retiring Pastor Stephen Grenning at the New Beginning Christian Centre, Nursery Lane, Halifax, with the service being held at the centre on Saturday, January 6, at 3pm, and people are also welcome to come and meet him at any Sunday morning 10.30am service.

Alistair and his family, wife Veronica, my daughter Isabella-Rose and son Micah, are originally from Northern Ireland, first moved to England to a church in Birmingham in 2016 and are now looking forward to their new ministry.

He said: “It will be an honour to take over from retiring Pastor, Stephen, and we are excited about this new season of our lives. We first moved to Birmingham in 2016 and served a local church, where we witnessed changed lives through showing God’s love. We made amazing friends and were blessed serving the church and local community.

“Now we embark on a new venture at NBCC, bringing new vision and building onto an excellent foundation of previous mission.”