90s in Halifax - see who you can spot on these pictures from the past

We turn the clock back to look at life in Halifax and Calderdale in the 1990s.

See who you can spot - email newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk with your memories.

Rastrick Lane Head Cricket Club v Halifax Nomads in August 1992.

1. 1992

Northgate house fountain pictured in 1990 when it still had water in it.

2. 1990

Coun Joe Kneafsey and his wife Bernadette Kneafsey with some young Irish dancers at the Halifax Civic Theatre 1990.

3. 1990

Halifax Town Centre from the skies in 1994.

4. 1994

